Local players, therapist named to Softball Canada's U23 men's national team selection camp

Softball Canada included two local players and an athletic therapist among those who will attend the U23 men’s national team selection camp starting at the end of the month.

Tavistock’s Mitch McKay and Shakespeare’s Reese Yantzi will join 22 other players Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Saskatoon, while Darren Smale, from St. Marys, will serve as an athletic therapist.

Team Canada U23 head coach Doug Allin and assistants Dean Holoien and Mark Quinn made the selections following a series of regional identification camps that were held across the country earlier this summer and while scouting at the recent Rawlings Grand Slam event held in Saskatoon.

Softball Canada established the U23 men’s national team program following the addition of that age category on the WBSC World Cup schedule.

Team Canada is scheduled to compete at a Pan American continental qualifier in Colombia in the first three months of 2022. The top four teams from that event will compete in the inaugural U23 Men’s Softball World Cup in Argentina in November 2022.

Stratford’s Jeff Wood has been named interim head coach of Laurier’s men’s rugby team for the 2021 season.

The Golden Hawks’ associate coach took over following Ian McLeod’s departure from the program to take over Western’s team, the school announced.

Wood said in a release he was honoured to accept his new role and working with staff, administration and players.

“My goal is to continue the upward trend of Laurier rugby and incorporate the core values that have created a solid foundation for our team in recent years — on and off the field,” he said. “Heart, passion, and commitment has and will be our key to success in the future. I’m excited to get started.”