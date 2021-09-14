Local players, therapist named to Softball Canada's U23 men's national team selection camp
Softball Canada included two local players and an athletic therapist among those who will attend the U23 men’s national team selection camp starting at the end of the month.
Tavistock’s Mitch McKay and Shakespeare’s Reese Yantzi will join 22 other players Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 in Saskatoon, while Darren Smale, from St. Marys, will serve as an athletic therapist.
Team Canada U23 head coach Doug Allin and assistants Dean Holoien and Mark Quinn made the selections following a series of regional identification camps that were held across the country earlier this summer and while scouting at the recent Rawlings Grand Slam event held in Saskatoon.
Softball Canada established the U23 men’s national team program following the addition of that age category on the WBSC World Cup schedule.
Team Canada is scheduled to compete at a Pan American continental qualifier in Colombia in the first three months of 2022. The top four teams from that event will compete in the inaugural U23 Men’s Softball World Cup in Argentina in November 2022.
Stratford’s Jeff Wood has been named interim head coach of Laurier’s men’s rugby team for the 2021 season.
The Golden Hawks’ associate coach took over following Ian McLeod’s departure from the program to take over Western’s team, the school announced.
Wood said in a release he was honoured to accept his new role and working with staff, administration and players.
“My goal is to continue the upward trend of Laurier rugby and incorporate the core values that have created a solid foundation for our team in recent years — on and off the field,” he said. “Heart, passion, and commitment has and will be our key to success in the future. I’m excited to get started.”
Wood, who co-founded the Stratford Blackswans in 1991, also serves as the Blackswans’ men’s head coach. Prior to joining the Laurier as an associate coach in 2014, Wood spent time as an assistant with the Golden Hawks as well as with the Mustangs.
Ryan Lannan, Laurier’s associate director of interuniversity sport programs, said the team is in good hands under Wood’s watch.
“Jeff has been key to the success and transformational change our program has seen in the past five years,” he said in a release. “He has pedigree and leadership acumen to step into this role, and I am confident that our program will continue to flourish on the pitch and in the community under Jeff’s leadership. He will have a strong supporting staff to support our student athletes. Jeff and I have cultivated a strong relationship over the past five years built on mutual respect and trust, and I look forward to supporting Jeff and his vision as we head into training camp and the upcoming OUA season.”
Laurier’s men’s rugby team will return to the pitch for the 2021 OUA season Oct. 2 when it travels to London to face the Mustangs at Alumni Field at 7 p.m. The Golden Hawks’ first home game of the season will be Oct. 16 when they host the Guelph Gryphons at 1 p.m. at University Stadium.
Colton Fountain held his own in his first Intercounty Baseball League season.
The 23-year-old infielder from Stratford joined Brantford for the summer and slashed .289/.372/.316/.688 in 76 at bats. Fountain drove in nine and scored 14 runs for the Red Sox before heading back to Cleary University for his senior collegiate season. He also threw a scoreless inning of relief against Hamilton.
