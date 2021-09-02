HOCKEY NOTEBOOK: Singer wins Western Mustangs' Jack Fairs Coaching Award
Stratford's Clarke Singer called winning the Western Mustangs' Jack Fairs Coaching Award bittersweet.
Article content
Stratford’s Clarke Singer called winning the Western Mustangs’ Jack Fairs Coaching Award bittersweet.
Advertisement
Article content
Singer, the school’s longtime men’s hockey coach, had an office next door to Fairs in Thames Hall for around 15 years and spoke to the Mustangs’ legend every day.
HOCKEY NOTEBOOK: Singer wins Western Mustangs' Jack Fairs Coaching Award Back to video
Fairs, 98, died one day before Singer received the award this week.
“What an unbelievable human being,” Singer said in a story posted to Western’s athletics’ website. “(Fairs was a) great man, great coach, and this award means a lot to me given the recent news of his passing and the relationship we had.”
Singer was selected by a committee in which voting was done virtually this year, and he wasn’t made aware that he was the recipient until recently.
“Above all, Clarke has developed a respected program in the very challenging landscape of OUA men’s hockey,” said Stephanie White, Western’s director of sport. “In my first 18 months (at Western), I have learned that Clarke is not just a solid and thoughtful coach, but he is a downright good person – always willing to lend a hand and support in any way he can. Clarke is an example of the quality of coach and the quality of person we have working and coaching here at Western.”
After a lost season due to the pandemic, Singer and the Mustangs’ men’s hockey team open the 2021-22 season Nov. 5 against Laurier.
*****
Kaleb Pearson is taking his talents to the east coast.
The 21-year-old from St. Marys recently committed to the University of Prince Edward Island’s men’s hockey team for 2021-22.
Pearson joins the Panthers after two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Owen Sound Attack, where he posted 42 goals and 38 assists in 128 games.
Advertisement
Article content
“I think my greatest strength as a hockey player would be my offensive ability and awareness,” Pearson told the OHL website for a story. “I’m a guy who wants to win. I can help by making plays and scoring goals, and I hope to be part of the team that brings a championship back home to PEI.”
Panthers head coach Forbes MacPherson said he saw a lot of potential in Pearson and considers him to be a vital piece to the team moving forward.
“He’s a typical power forward that is very hard to play against and has high-end finish around the net,” MacPherson said. “We project Kaleb to score many goals in this league.”
Pearson’s ascent started in 2016-17 when he scored 28 goals in 35 games with the Huron-Perth Lakers U18 team. He followed that up with 39 goals in 49 games with the Stratford Warriors and was named the Midwestern Conference’s top rookie, which led to Owen Sound taking him in the overage draft.
“I think the biggest thing for me is my confidence level,” he said in the OHL story. “Joining a new league is always tough, but being put into new situations forces me to adjust and figure out new ways to get things done.”
cosmith@postmedia.com