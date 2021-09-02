HOCKEY NOTEBOOK: Singer wins Western Mustangs' Jack Fairs Coaching Award

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Singer, the school’s longtime men’s hockey coach, had an office next door to Fairs in Thames Hall for around 15 years and spoke to the Mustangs’ legend every day.

Fairs, 98, died one day before Singer received the award this week.

“What an unbelievable human being,” Singer said in a story posted to Western’s athletics’ website. “(Fairs was a) great man, great coach, and this award means a lot to me given the recent news of his passing and the relationship we had.”

Singer was selected by a committee in which voting was done virtually this year, and he wasn’t made aware that he was the recipient until recently.

“Above all, Clarke has developed a respected program in the very challenging landscape of OUA men’s hockey,” said Stephanie White, Western’s director of sport. “In my first 18 months (at Western), I have learned that Clarke is not just a solid and thoughtful coach, but he is a downright good person – always willing to lend a hand and support in any way he can. Clarke is an example of the quality of coach and the quality of person we have working and coaching here at Western.”

After a lost season due to the pandemic, Singer and the Mustangs’ men’s hockey team open the 2021-22 season Nov. 5 against Laurier.

Kaleb Pearson is taking his talents to the east coast.

The 21-year-old from St. Marys recently committed to the University of Prince Edward Island’s men’s hockey team for 2021-22.

Pearson joins the Panthers after two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Owen Sound Attack, where he posted 42 goals and 38 assists in 128 games.