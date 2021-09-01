Greater Ontario Junior Hockey announces vaccination directive for 2021-22 season

The Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League announced Tuesday that it will require all player access personnel – players, coaches, trainers, team and league staff, officials, volunteers and billet families – be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with vaccine(s) approved for use by Health Canada by the first day of the GOJHL regular season, which is Sept. 24.

Billet family members under the permitted age for vaccination by applicable public health agencies are excluded.

“The health and safety of all GOJHL player access personnel is paramount to the GOJHL,” the league said in a release.

Through a third party, the GOJHL will comply with the Ontario Human Rights Code and provide accommodation to any GOJHL player access personnel unable to be vaccinated for substantiated medical reasons and/or grounds protected under the OHRC.

A full vaccination policy is currently being finalized and will be released at a later date.

The league, which includes Stratford, St. Marys and Listowel, joins others under the Ontario Hockey Association umbrella to introduce a vaccination policy. The Provincial Junior Hockey League, which includes Tavistock and Mitchell, announced its decision Aug. 25.