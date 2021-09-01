Changes galore on, off ice for Listowel Cyclones as training camp in full swing
The turnover in Listowel didn’t end on the ice.
Article content
The turnover in Listowel didn’t end on the ice.
Advertisement
Article content
Jesse Cole, in his return as Cyclones’ head coach, brought some new faces to complement what will be a young team in 2021-22.
Changes galore on, off ice for Listowel Cyclones as training camp in full swing Back to video
“A young team relates to young coaches from different backgrounds,” Cole said. “I think the staff bring a high energy the players need, and it rubs off on everybody.”
Zac Coulter recently finished four years with the University of Waterloo’s men’s hockey team. The 26-year-old also had 255 points in 245 games with Owen Sound and Elmira in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.
Kyle Jenkins, 25, had a goal and three points in 14 games last season with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers. The Carolina Hurricanes’ seventh-round pick in 2014 previously played for Peterborough and the Soo in the Ontario Hockey League before spending three seasons with Laurier.
Tyler Crawford, 29, finished his three-year junior career in 2013 with the Cyclones. He was also part of Cole’s staff in 2019.
Cole, who is also the Cyclones’ general manager, was supposed to step aside from his duties behind the bench in 2020 as Jason Brooks was set to return, but the pandemic rendered that moot.
“Fortunately, with new coaches … they catch on quick, but they’re no different than I was my first year,” he said. “You’re getting the hang of it, but they’re great at picking it up, and I think our players will benefit from them.”
Listowel held its rookie camp in mid-August and has been on the ice most days since. While much of the team is signed, there could be one or two roster spots available, depending how things shake out over the coming weeks.
Advertisement
Article content
“That was something coming off the year we had and transitioning … we wanted to put together a team that was ready to play,” Cole said. “We wanted to spend as much time as a team practising.”
Listowel’s defence is set, with eight players slated to rotate through an inexperienced blue-line. Cole isn’t sure if the team will open the season Sept. 24 in Stratford with 10 or 12 forwards, but he expects his group — whatever the final breakdown — to be prepared.
Listowel’s first exhibition game is Sept. 4 in Strathroy.
“We’re a young team, and we wanted to have training camp (help) players get comfortable,” he said. “The first month or so, it can be overwhelming coming from minor hockey tryouts, so we wanted them to settle in and get used to the atmosphere.”
cosmith@postmedia.com