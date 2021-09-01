Changes galore on, off ice for Listowel Cyclones as training camp in full swing

Jesse Cole, in his return as Cyclones’ head coach, brought some new faces to complement what will be a young team in 2021-22.

“A young team relates to young coaches from different backgrounds,” Cole said. “I think the staff bring a high energy the players need, and it rubs off on everybody.”

Zac Coulter recently finished four years with the University of Waterloo’s men’s hockey team. The 26-year-old also had 255 points in 245 games with Owen Sound and Elmira in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Kyle Jenkins, 25, had a goal and three points in 14 games last season with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers. The Carolina Hurricanes’ seventh-round pick in 2014 previously played for Peterborough and the Soo in the Ontario Hockey League before spending three seasons with Laurier.

Tyler Crawford, 29, finished his three-year junior career in 2013 with the Cyclones. He was also part of Cole’s staff in 2019.

Cole, who is also the Cyclones’ general manager, was supposed to step aside from his duties behind the bench in 2020 as Jason Brooks was set to return, but the pandemic rendered that moot.

“Fortunately, with new coaches … they catch on quick, but they’re no different than I was my first year,” he said. “You’re getting the hang of it, but they’re great at picking it up, and I think our players will benefit from them.”

Listowel held its rookie camp in mid-August and has been on the ice most days since. While much of the team is signed, there could be one or two roster spots available, depending how things shake out over the coming weeks.