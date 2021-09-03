Reflections: The rise of the Tavistock Milling Company

The first commercial mill in Tavistock was erected in 1876 by Klein, Kalbfleisch and Poehlman. The property consisted of a four-storey white-brick building that was 36 feet by 48 feet, plus a three-and-a-half-storey frame addition and a free-standing engine house. At the time, it was said to be one of the most substantial mills in the area.

Due to financial strains, the mill was sold in 1886 to Adam E. Retz. It was reorganized as the Tavistock Milling Company, which had a capacity of 125 barrels of flour a day. Before purchasing the mill on Maria Street in Tavistock, Ratz had operated a sawmill and a gristmill in Gadshill.

The Tavistock Milling Company was a Ratz family business. Adam E. Ratz was the president and general manager, his officer workers were his daughters, and his sons and son-in-law worked as sales staff. Adam put so much work into the business that the Ratz name became synonymous in the area with the milling industry. In 1893, the property was destroyed by a fire. The company quickly rebuilt and constructed an even larger five-storey mill that had a production capacity of 200 barrels of flour a day. The mill operated 24 hours a day, and the flour the mill produced was sold under the names Atlantic, Gladstone and White Seal. As a result of its 24-hour operation, the plant produced enough steam that lines were laid underground from the plant to the Ratz home on Decew Street, so the steam could heat and light the family’s home.

The grain elevators had a capacity of 100,000 bushels of wheat. The mill was the market for all of the wheat grown within a 40-kilometre radius. Soft wheat was milled into cake and pastry flour, and western hard wheat was milled into bread flour. The company also had its own export business, shipping to a broker, W.W.H. Rutherford, in Glasgow, Scotland. At first, the flour was shipped in barrels, but later it was shipped in 140-pound bags under their own brand name, Gapher.