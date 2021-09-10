Reflections: Can you fill in the missing names?

The many smiles of the 1949 Grade 1 class at Immaculate Conception school on Well Street in Stratford still light up this photograph from the collections at the Stratford-Perth Archives.

The many smiles of the 1949 Grade 1 class at Immaculate Conception school on Well Street in Stratford still light up this photograph from the collections at the Stratford-Perth Archives. A manuscript history of Immaculate Conception Church, also at the archives, records that after the church opened in 1906, “for quite a number of years, children of the parish attended St. Joseph’s School.”

“For many this was no hardship but as the city expanded to the east, some were forced to travel far, or go to public school, and property was acquired at the end of the block, and erection of a new school started, being opened … December 1922.”

The names of most of the 1949 Grade 1 students were included with the photograph when it was generously donated by Barb Judd a number of years ago. They are: (first row, from left) Raymond Hottot, ? , Bill Hurley, Jack Pigeon, Bill Reinhart, (second row) Margaret Lenon, Francis Vollmer, Donna Chippa, Mary Ellen McCaffrey, Arlene McCann, ?, Barbara Fullton, (third row) Barbara Pigeon, Sandra Horne, Joan Morris, Martin Walsh, Barry Turnbull, Michael Firth, ?, (fourth row) Anne Marie Purcell, Darlene Twamley, Harry Burrett, Ron Regan, ?, ?, and Bob Smith

Can you fill in any of the missing names? If you can, please contact the Stratford-Perth Archives.

The Stratford-Perth Archives is open for in-person research by appointment. Service by phone and email remains an option but, if you’re ready, please contact us to set up appointments to use the collections or to meet with the archivist to discuss possible donations of archival material. We can be reached at 519-271-0531 ext. 259 or archives@perthcounty.ca.