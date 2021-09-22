Wider deployment of body worn cameras delayed as Stratford police develop officer training materials

The Stratford Police Service has delayed the expansion of an ongoing body worn camera pilot project to allow for officer training and to address capacity issues with the police service's back-end, technical support for the program.

Though the Stratford Police Service says its ongoing body worn camera pilot project is going well, wider deployment of cameras to all officers has been pushed to next year to provide training for officers and address capacity issues with the police service’s back-end support system.

At Wednesday’s Stratford Police Services Board meeting — the first meeting since the end of May — Stratford police Deputy Chief Gerry Foster offered an update on the pilot project, which saw three officers outfitted with body cameras at the end of May.

“We’ve had a couple hurdles along the way,” Foster said. “One, our community response unit member was on light duties as a result of an off-duty injury, so he wasn’t able to wear his camera, and for a period during the summer months we lost a little bit of data.

“We believe the best approach moving forward would be to integrate in-service training in the new year when we bring all our officers in for requalification (so we can give them) a proper training package of the body-worn camera technology and then, of course, policy and practices around that.”

Foster said the police service’s training officers are currently working on putting those training materials together, which means the original goal of the program to provide all officers with body cameras by the fall will be pushed back until that training can happen next year.

“One other thing I should say is we are confirming through our research and observations that staffing and redacting those video images are going to present as a problem,” Foster said, referring to the back-end support required to download and edit out or redact parts of the videos recorded by body cameras that include people in the background who are not involved with a given investigation or personal information like an address or a phone number that is not appropriate for public dissemination.

“We are looking at solutions for that which may have a budgetary impact in 2022.”

In response to a question from board member Rosemary Tanner, Foster clarified that the police service does keep original copies of all videos recorded, while the redacted versions are used to offer greater transparency of policing for the public or in cases where showing footage to the public may be of assistance in an investigation.

