A 17-year-old West Perth resident is facing weapons and mischief charges after police responded to an unspecified incident involving a replica firearm in Mitchell Friday morning.

Perth County OPP officers have charged a 17-year West Perth resident after an incident involving a replica firearm in Mitchell Friday morning.

The unspecified incident occurred on Frances Street East shortly after 11:30 a.m., police said.

West Perth teen charged after incident involving replica firearm, OPP say

As a result, police charged the 17-year-old with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief with a value less than $5,000 as it relates to interfering with any person in the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

The youth was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Stratford court at a later date.

Police say there was no risk to public safety.