UTRCA warns of flooding after local watershed inundated with 100 mm of rain

Officials from the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority said more than 100 mm of rain fell on the region Wednesday into Thursday, resulting in high, fast-moving water throughout the North Thames River watershed.

Officials with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority are warning area residents to stay away from high, fast-moving water across the north Thames River watershed, including in Stratford, St. Marys and London, after more than 100 milllimetres of rain pounded the region Wednesday and into Thursday.

Conservation authority officials said ditches, creeks and streams rose throughout the day Wednesday, with many reaching bank-full conditions or spilling their banks, something that could be seen along the Avon River in Stratford Thursday morning where parts of the Avondale Cemetery and the Stratford Golf and Country Club were flooded.

Many other low-lying areas across the watershed, including the St. Marys Flats and in Harris and Gibbons parks in London, were also flooded by Thursday morning.

The conservation authority said smaller watercourses across the watershed generally reached peak flows Thursday morning. The north Thames River in St. Marys and Mitchell also reached peak flow Thursday morning and waters started to recede. The Thames River in London was expected to remain near peak levels throughout Thursday and overnight into Friday.

The conservation authority expects the Thames River to remain elevated into the weekend.

The conservation authority is using its flood-control reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood and Pittock to reduce downstream flooding and officials are monitoring the situation. Updates on changing conditions will be provided as necessary, authority officials said.

The conservation authority is reminding residents to exercise extreme caution and stay away from all watercourses. Do not drive through flooded roadways or walk into flooded areas. Parents are also encouraged to keep their children and pets away from all creeks, rivers and water bodies.

For more information on the Thames River flow and water levels, visit thamesriver.on.ca.