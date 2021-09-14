Stratford Terry Fox Run going virtual for second straight year

Just in case you’ve seen his signs in Stratford, no, a candidate named Terry Fox isn’t running for election in Perth-Wellington.

Those signs are a reminder that the annual Terry Fox Run is happening across Canada on Sunday and local organizer Rena Spevack has been doing her best to promote the national fundraiser for cancer research in the midst of the ongoing election.

Canadians head to the polls on Monday.

“My biggest issue was the signs,” Spevack said this week. “I reached out to all of Stratford and I said, ‘Who in Stratford would be willing to put a lawn sign at their house?’ and I got all kinds of people. I try to keep my signs separate from the political ones so they don’t get too confused.”

This year’s Terry Fox Run in Stratford will look a lot like last year’s event. Participants are being asked to register online and complete the run safely whenever it’s convenient, even if that happens to be before or after Sept. 19.

“I think there might be some communities that are going to be (hosting the event) in person, I just didn’t feel comfortable at this point in Stratford,” Spevack said. “We did it last year. It went well last year, (so) why not for the safety of everybody keep it virtual again?”

Last year’s Terry Fox Run in Stratford raised around $17,500, up about $2,000 compared to the year before.

Although traditional fundraising efforts have been challenging recently, Spevack said the pandemic has also heightened awareness about the importance of cancer-detecting procedures, many of which were postponed as hospitals dealt with increasing COVID-19 cases.