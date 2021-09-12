Stratford Police Service's training day helps local force prepare for major scenarios

There have only been a handful of times over the past few years in which the Stratford Police Service has had to mobilize to combat a serious incident, or the possibility of one happening.

There was the Stratford Festival bomb threat during opening night in 2018, a drowning at the St. Marys quarry and a stabbing in front of a St. Marys school, both in 2020. This year, Stratford police had the mobile command unit RV parked in downtown Stratford for an anti-lockdown protest on Downie Street.

Each situation presented its own challenges, but they were handled easier thanks to annual training days like the one the local police force held Thursday morning in the city.

“It’s just so when that does happen, it’s more fluid, and we can get on the same page quickly,” Stratford police Insp. Mark Taylor said. “We don’t have a lot of time to get things together and move in the direction we need to.

“Those mistakes made in training aren’t made in real life.”

Stratford police units — the emergency response team, criminal investigations, street crime, negotiators, scribes and incident command — all train separately throughout the year, but one day is set aside to bring them together to work as one. They go over areas of improvement and refine their response to major scenarios in Stratford, St. Marys and Perth South.

“It’s hard to get all the units together,” Taylor said. “It’s helped immensely to have an area for everybody … to get their work done, and it’s good to be able to be mobile if you need to change locations to set up.”

One scenario Thursday involved a suicidal man in a motel room with a knife. The negotiator had to convince the man to surrender and give up the knife, after which time the emergency response team would apprehend him under the Mental health Act and get him to a hospital.

Other scenarios mostly involved a negotiator working in tandem with officers from various units to resolve difficult situations, like an armed robbery.

“It’s interesting for the negotiator, because, one minute, they’re dealing with a suicidal male, and the next it’s a suspect they’re trying to take into custody,” Taylor said. “They’re trained well as far as day-to-day operations … but, in real life, going to a domestic and (then) an emotionally disturbed person could be 15 minutes apart, and they’re changing direction of the answers they’re dealing with.”

Thursday’s training involved 18 officers and seven volunteer actors.

“I think it’s better to be prepared for anything, and I think the more timely you are to react to those occurrences or incidents, the better off you’ll be,” Taylor said. “In real life, we don’t have time to sit back. We need to act and be ready to go, and be ready.”

