Stratford man charged while allegedly trying to pull his car out of a ditch with a stolen tractor

Police charged a Stratford man after they caught him allegedly trying to pull his vehicle out of a ditch in the city's south end using a tractor stolen from a nearby business.

A 34-year-old Stratford man is facing numerous charges after Stratford police say they caught him pulling his vehicle out of a ditch with a stolen tractor in the city’s south end Sunday.

In a press release, police said officers responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the Hahn Court and Griffith Road area of Stratford shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers saw a man operating a red Case tractor in an effort to pull his car out of the ditch.

Police allege the tractor had been stolen from a nearby business. The man was arrested for break and enter and theft. A search of the man reportedly yielded a small amount of what police suspect is methamphetamine, resulting in officers laying an additional charge for possession of a controlled substance.

Police towed the ditched vehicle back to headquarters, where a further search resulted in officers recovering allegedly stolen tools, vehicle parts and electronics. Stratford police believe these items were stolen from nearby businesses so are asking business owners in the Griffith Road area to check their inventories and review video surveillance between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 12 to determine if anything is missing.

Business owners who believe their businesses may have been broken into during that two-hour window or see any other criminal activity on their surveillance cameras are asked to call Stratford police at 519-271-4141.

As a result of these alleged thefts, police have charged the man with break and enter, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of break-and-enter tools, possession of property obtained by crime and possession of a schedule one substance.

Police have released the man from custody with an undertaking to attend court on Nov. 8.