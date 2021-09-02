The Beer Store has temporarily closed its location on C.H. Meier Boulevard in Stratford after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Beer Store has temporarily closed its location on C.H. Meier Boulevard in Stratford after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The employee’s last shift was Tuesday, the retail outlet said in a release issued Thursday afternoon. Other potentially affected employees are either monitoring for symptoms or self-isolating “based on circumstances as a precautionary measure,” according to the release.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stratford Beer Store temporarily closed after positive COVID test Back to video

The store will reopen Friday after deep cleaning, “pending consultation with Huron Perth public health,” the release said.

It is mandatory for Beer Store employees to wear face coverings while at work.

The health unit reported 31 active COVID-19 cases in the region Thursday, including five in Stratford.

There were no workplace outbreaks in the region as of Thursday morning, health unit figures show.