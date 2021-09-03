St. Marys offers more rewards for public input ahead of budget talks

An ongoing effort in St. Marys to get the public involved in the town’s annual budget talks is getting more and more serious.

A couple of weeks after cajoling residents to fill out a budget-related survey using a chance to win $25 in groceries, officials in St. Marys announced this week even more potential prizes for those willing to share their two cents about the town’s financial priorities.

Up for grabs through the latest initiative, Speak Up St. Marys, is a pair of Samsung Galaxy tablets, cash redeemable at local shops and restaurants, gift cards for the St. Marys Museum, a fire truck ride, and even lunch with Mayor Al Strathdee.

“We’ve received feedback that some residents do not know how to provide input or that they even have the opportunity,” Andre Morin, the town’s treasurer, said in a release. “Input from our residents is very important to us, so we have launched Speak Up St. Marys as a fun and easy way to engage and provide us with valuable data.”

More information is available on the town’s website.

In order earn a chance to win a prize, residents are being asked to ask questions, vote on budget-related topics of interest, and provide general feedback using an online platform called MindMixer. The platform is designed to make it easy for public officials and other stakeholders to increase community engagement and has been used by hundreds of other municipalities, according to its website.

An email address and an internet connection is required to use the platform. Participants can earn reward points by filling out surveys, taking part in polls, sharing ideas with their social networks, and commenting and rating ideas from others.

“We really encourage the community to start the conversation and keep engaging over the next few months,” Morin said. “We’re very excited to hear what the town has to say.”