St. Marys hires security for rec centre after 'slightly threatening' pushback on vaccine passports

Security guards will help enforce vaccine passport rules at a recreation centre in St. Marys next week after a “slightly threatening” public response to the new provincial mandate.

At a meeting Tuesday, St. Marys’ top administrator, Brent Kittmer, told councillors the Pyramid Recreation Centre on James Street South received more than 35 calls last week after the town posted a press release outlining how the province’s vaccine passports will affect local services when they come into effect Wednesday.

“More concerning, we did have people physically show up at the site, bang on doors, throw things at the doors and get slightly threatening,” he said.

After reporting the incidents to other municipal administrators, Kittmer said he’s unaware of similar incidents happening elsewhere. Still, council unanimously accepted a recommendation to add the extra security, a provision tacked on to a motion formalizing vaccine passport rules in St. Marys.

The security guards will check passports and IDs at the entrance to the rec centre, which features a number of ice pads and a swimming pool that have mostly been off limits during the pandemic in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A London firm has been hired to provide the guards at a rate similar to what a part-time staff member makes in St. Marys.

“We felt that hiring security at least at the outset would be better because they’re better equipped with conflict management,” Kittmer said.

Stratford police will also be present when the recreation centre opens Wednesday, he added.

Ontario released more details about its vaccine passports this week.