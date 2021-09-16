St. Marys hires security for rec centre after 'slightly threatening' pushback on vaccine passports
Security guards will help enforce vaccine passport rules at a recreation centre in St. Marys next week after a “slightly threatening” public response to the new provincial mandate.
At a meeting Tuesday, St. Marys’ top administrator, Brent Kittmer, told councillors the Pyramid Recreation Centre on James Street South received more than 35 calls last week after the town posted a press release outlining how the province’s vaccine passports will affect local services when they come into effect Wednesday.
"More concerning, we did have people physically show up at the site, bang on doors, throw things at the doors and get slightly threatening," he said.
“More concerning, we did have people physically show up at the site, bang on doors, throw things at the doors and get slightly threatening,” he said.
After reporting the incidents to other municipal administrators, Kittmer said he’s unaware of similar incidents happening elsewhere. Still, council unanimously accepted a recommendation to add the extra security, a provision tacked on to a motion formalizing vaccine passport rules in St. Marys.
The security guards will check passports and IDs at the entrance to the rec centre, which features a number of ice pads and a swimming pool that have mostly been off limits during the pandemic in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A London firm has been hired to provide the guards at a rate similar to what a part-time staff member makes in St. Marys.
“We felt that hiring security at least at the outset would be better because they’re better equipped with conflict management,” Kittmer said.
Stratford police will also be present when the recreation centre opens Wednesday, he added.
Ontario released more details about its vaccine passports this week.
As of Sept. 22, patrons of indoor businesses, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert halls, cinemas, indoor sports venues and gaming facilities, will be required to be fully vaccinated and produce a vaccination certificate, as well as a government-issued piece of identification, such as a birth certificate, driver’s license, passport or health card. Businesses must ensure the name on the document and the name on the identification match.
There will be a number of exemptions, including those who must go indoors to use a washroom, pick up an order or make a retail purchase, as well as those who are attending a wedding or funeral rite, but not the social gathering that follows in an event space. There are also medical exemptions for those who have had an anaphylactic reaction to vaccination and those who have inflammation of the heart, with a few other potential exemptions under investigation.
A wrinkle for youth participating in organized sports may have caused confusion this week. The province is exempting that group from requiring passports at indoor sports facilities, but some municipalities, including St. Marys, have decided to keep the requirements in place for youth 12 to 18, those eligible to be vaccinated.
That decision, which comes into effect in St. Marys Oct. 31 and was also unanimously approved by councillors Tuesday, follows mandates from the Ontario Minor Hockey Association and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association requiring all players 12 and older be fully vaccinated in order to participate.
“We felt that was a good approach and something that would further enhance our protection to both staff and their patrons,” Kittmer said.
Dr. Miriam Klassen, the medical officer of health in Huron and Perth counties, has also supported the tighter policy for indoor sports.
-With files from Postmedia News and the Canadian Press