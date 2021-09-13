The Canadian Forces Snowbirds will be flying above the Stratford Airport on Wednesday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Although the Snowbirds have been primarily doing flyovers for front-line health-care workers and sick kids at the country’s hospitals during the pandemic, Canada’s elite air demonstration team began resuming some of their regular routines at airshows in British Columbia earlier this summer. They performed in London at the end of August and are making their way to Stratford following recent appearances in Toronto and Gatineau.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Snowbirds flying into Stratford on Wednesday Back to video

“We’re finally starting to get into the swing of things,” said Capt. Steve ‘Houdini’ MacDonald. “It’s great that airshow sites are able to adapt a little bit due to (COVID-19). We’re very grateful for that.”

Much like other airshows resuming across the country, Wednesday’s performance at the airport can be viewed drive-in style. The two-hour show, which will be broadcast on 87.9 FM, will begin at 4:35 p.m. Tickets are available by donation. Organizers are recommending $20 per vehicle.

The event is scheduled to run rain or shine, although MacDonald said the Snowbirds are crossing their fingers for weather that will allow them to perform all of their most impressive manoeuvres.

“It’s a fast-paced show, yet graceful,” he said. “It’s almost like a ballet in the sky. We pride ourselves on always having something basically at show centre in front of the crowd, so it’s going to be a real treat I think for people of Stratford and the (surrounding) area.”

More information is available at visitstratford.ca/events/stratford-snowbirds-display.