This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Rural health researchers plan targeted vaccine outreach effort in Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce

Rural health researchers plan targeted vaccine outreach effort in Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce Photo by COLE BURSTON / AFP via Getty Images

Article content A group of local researchers launching an effort to improve vaccine confidence in Huron, Perth, Bruce and Grey counties believe personal, one-on-one connections could be the key to reaching unvaccinated people in this part of rural Southwestern Ontario.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Gateway Centre of Excellence in Rural Health, a community-based rural ​​health research institute in Goderich, is looking for vaccinated volunteers interested in having monthly phone conversations about the jab with their unvaccinated neighbours. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Rural health researchers plan targeted vaccine outreach effort in Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce Back to video Daniel Stuckless, a research assistant who’s also studying at the University of Waterloo’s School of Pharmacy, said the idea is to create a confidential, relatable and judgment-free space unvaccinated rural residents can turn to for information. “There’s a lot of uncertainty about the vaccinations and, in rural areas, the outreach hasn’t been fantastic,” he said. “A lot of people that are hesitant are unlikely to listen to the government, but they might listen to someone in their own communities, someone from one of these four fairly rural counties.” Inspiration for the idea comes in part from Gateway’s Lonely No More program, an ongoing virtual outreach project for older, socially isolated rural residents. That program also focuses on peer-to-peer support, offering social opportunities like monthly story telling clubs and music groups. Stuckless is currently advertising the need for volunteers for his vaccine confidence project at places like local libraries, pharmacies and service clubs. At the same time, he’s hoping his message reaches unvaccinated people willing to take part in the program, which has received funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “A lot people already have their minds made up, but not everybody does,” he said. “I have a feeling that if you (advertise) in the right manner, you have the right tone about it, you can get people to come by and ask questions.” According to a March report by Environics Analytics, a Toronto-based polling and market research firm, small-town and rural Canadians are more likely to say they will not be vaccinated. With a couple of exceptions, 15 to 25 per cent of people in these areas have declined the vaccine, the company’s figures show. In Huron-Perth, vaccination rates are lowest among 18- to 39-year-olds, but the specific reasons why are unclear. “We do not have local data on vaccine confidence,” Huron Perth public health officials said. “Several provincial and national polls were conducted earlier in the vaccine rollout to gauge people’s intentions to get vaccinated, but this information may no longer be accurate.” In general, the health unit said, low vaccine confidence can often be attributed to fear of needles, religious or moral objections to vaccines, safety concerns, past traumatic health-care experiences, mistrust of government, or belief that COVID-19 isn’t that serious. “We do know that some individuals prefer to get information from family and friends they know and trust rather than health experts, and that one-on-one interactions and personal experiences can influence an individual’s decision to get vaccinated,” the health unit said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content In Huron-Perth, 82.5 per cent of residents 12 and older have one dose and 76.6 per cent are fully vaccinated. In Grey-Bruce, the latest figures are 83.5 and 78.6, respectively. Those numbers are slightly lower than the province’s overall rates. In Ontario, 85 per cent of residents 12 and older have one dose, and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated, according to the government’s latest data. Stuckless, a Mildmay native with family in Stratford, said part of his project will include gathering data on the reasons why area residents have decided not to get vaccinated, information that will be gathered anonymously. A training and information session for interested participants is taking place online Sept. 29. More information is available at cvctraining.eventbrite.ca. Vaccinated volunteers are being asked to make a four-month commitment. The project could go longer depending on uptake, Stuckless said. “If you don’t want to do that volunteer aspect if you’re just curious, you can (join the event),” he added. “People can just sign up … to hear about the vaccines as well.” cmontanini@postmedia.com

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Stratford