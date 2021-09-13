Proposed Stratford development delayed as councillors look to ensure heritage character maintained
A proposed Daly Avenue residential development has been delayed again after councillors and the public raised concerns around council's ability to maintain the heritage character of the neighbourhood.
Nearly three years after Stratford council approved a zone change to allow the development of a controversial subdivision across several properties between Daly Avenue and Worsley Street, councillors have once again delayed final approval to address concerns about maintaining the neighbourhood’s heritage character.
During Monday’s planning committee meeting, city planner Jeff Bannon and Caroline Baker, a planning consultant appearing on behalf of developer Larson Properties Partnership Corp., presented the third version of a draft plan of subdivision for the proposed development spanning 40, 48, 50, 60, 66 and 72 Daly Ave.
According to Baker, the new draft plan takes into account a number of concerns about neighbourhood density, a lack of on-street parking on Worsley Street and appropriate storm-water management to account for the properties’ steep grades, along with other concerns. By reducing the number of planned homes by two, off-street parking for each lot was increased. The new plan also includes detailed designs for public easements and storm-water management systems.
In his presentation, Bannon said the newly revised draft plan includes two single-detached dwelling lots, two duplex lots and seven lots on which semi-detached housing can be built. This would amount to a total of 20 housing units, down from 22 in the draft plan’s previous revision.
Neighbours again reiterated their worries with the development, voicing a concern that the new housing will not match the character of the neighbourhood, which is within Stratford’s designated heritage area.
“You don’t know what’s going to be built there. … It is impossible for you to say that you will ensure that what is built there will retain, restore and enhance the heritage area. You simply do not have that information. … If there are no conditions within the draft approval to deal with this, you are, in effect, hoping the developer will do the right thing. … That’s not good enough,” said Patrick O’Rourke, one of the area residents who spoke at Monday’s meeting.
While Baker said the developer was open to a condition that new housing be built with brick that matches the façades of other homes in the neighbourhood, the committee ultimately voted 5-2 on the recommendation of Coun. Cody Sebben to have planning staff consult with the city solicitor. This consultation will determine if council can approve the draft plan on the condition of council’s site plan approval, something not normally required for this type of development.
“I am not really in favour of one-off requirements for a single (application),” Coun. Kathy Vassilakos said. “This is why … I really think we need something like an urban (infill) design document that then could be appropriately applied to all applications and not just be picking and choosing when we … use that prerogative. But I also don’t know whether it’s within our authority to ask for site-plan review of a single application as opposed to all applications.”
“My rationale is … in this case this is almost a mini-subdivision that’s coming forward to us, and so I feel like it’s making such an impact on the neighbourhood it’s going into as opposed to if it were just one or two houses being built,” Sebben responded. “That to me is the difference here, and I think it would (warrant) a little more diligence.”
After asking staff to investigate whether council can have final say on a future site plan, the committee also voted to have staff look at developing guidelines for urban infill development that could be applied to all proposed infill developments in the future.
