Perth-Wellington People's Party of Canada candidate wants to 'open up dialogue'
If he’d invested in some plastic film, laminated cardboard and wood and steel stakes, Wayne Baker might not be running to represent Perth-Wellington in this month’s federal election.
The Arthur resident and People’s Party of Canada nominee finished second in a hotly contested Centre Wellington county councillor race in 2018, finishing fewer than 200 votes behind a political veteran in the area.
“I think that was a feat,” he said. “If I’d have had signs, I probably wouldn’t be sitting here today.”
Instead, the tool-and-die tradesperson who grew up in Flesherton is one of the candidates trying to unseat Conservative MP John Nater when the country heads to the polls Sept. 20.
“It was a lot of work (in 2018),” he said. “I actually really enjoyed it. Like now, it’s huge work and massive, but I’m enjoying what I’m doing, and I really think I need to be out doing what I’m doing because of the way our country is going.”
Baker figured he was one-and-done running for office but, after some “humming and hawing,” he decided to put his name forward March 28 — the last day the PPC was taking applications.
“It was a nasty afternoon, and I didn’t have a whole lot else on the go,” he said. “So I just thought, what the hell. I went for it.”
Like many in the party, including its leader Maxime Bernier, Baker was traditionally a Conservative until recently.
“I’m very, very disappointed with the Conservative leader (Erin O’Toole) and the accompanying platform that they have,” he said. “They’ve ostracized some very strong conservative voices, and cut one out in Derek Sloan, and that put a big red flag up.”
Baker said he’s concerned with the country’s trajectory in recent years, suggesting Canada would become “full-blown Communists” at some point in the near future if the NDP, Liberals or Conservatives form a majority government.
“We need to stand up and we need to say, ‘Not in my Canada.’”
Baker acknowledged local “problems” like housing and mental health, but said the biggest issues to him while running for federal office are what he believes are “lies” surrounding lockdowns, COVID-19 and vaccines.
“We need to open up dialogue, we need to stop with the forced narrative that we’re getting and we need to start opening up our economy and our country as quickly as we possibly can,” he said.
Baker called the campaign “humbling” and pointed to a swell of local support and productive discussions with people of all political stripes.
“I have met some absolutely amazing people in this campaign,” he said. “There are some really great people in this riding. There are some very engaged and concerned people about our country and where we’re going. I really hope that, even if we don’t win, that we can continue to … grow that network and that group of engaged and concerned citizens that are in the riding.”
