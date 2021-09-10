PAL Stratford unveils performers in this year's cabaret-style fundraiser
The lineup of singers, actors and dancers taking part in Performing Arts Lodge (PAL) Stratford’s upcoming Expect the Extraordinary fundraiser features plenty of familiar faces.
Organizers of this year’s virtual event unveiled the 27 performers taking part in the cabaret-style show, an annual affair that will be available to ticket holders for four days beginning Sept. 20.
Neema Bickersteth, the Canadian soprano featured in the Stratford Festival cabaret Why We Tell the Story, local content creator Stewart Reynolds, a.k.a. Brittlestar, and up-and-coming singer/songwriter Hannah Thomas are among them.
“We’ve called this concert Stronger Together because we really are,” the event’s committee chair, Arlene Jillard, said in a release. “We are determined to view this glorious online program of performances as a signal that these artists will soon return to the live performance venues where they and their audiences are most at home.”
PAL provides affordable housing and support services to members of Canada’s professional arts community who are 55 years and older and need assistance due to their age, income or disability. Over the past seven years or so, the charity has been able to raise enough money to pay off the mortgage at their affordable housing building on Brunswick Street, but demand is still high, Jillard said, and the charity’s board is discussing how to best address a growing waiting list for their services.
Many of the performers in this year’s show have recently been visiting local small businesses who have supported PAL, including Marcus Nance, a Stratford Festival regular and another of the fundraiser’s organizers.
“Over the last 18 months, it’s been tough,” Nance said. “Canadian artists have lost jobs, have been searching for jobs or have created new revenue opportunities for themselves. We are so very grateful to the local Stratford community for all of the support that has come our way during this difficult time.”
Artists performing in this year’s PAL Stratford fundraiser
Marion Adler
Robert Ball
Raoul Bhaneja and Jesse Whiteley
Neema Bickersteth
Walter Borden
Alana Bridgewater and Beau Dixon
Peggy Coffey
Nih-tanis Dustyhorn
Bruce Horak
Keely Hutton and Paul Nolan
Heather Kosik and Devon Brown
George Krissa
Diana LeBlanc
Marcus Nance
Trevor Patt and Jade Repeta
Lucy Peacock
Stewart Reynolds, a.k.a. Brittlestar
Sayer Roberts and Kaylee Harwood
Dan Stacey
Hannah Thomas
Kimmy Truong
IF YOU GO
What: Stronger Together, a virtual fundraising concert supporting Performing Arts Lodge Stratford
When: Opening night is Monday, Sept. 20, at 8 p.m; the show will be available online until Thursday, Sept. 23, at midnight.
Where: Online
Tickets: $60 per household; $30 for arts workers.
More info: palstratford.org/ete