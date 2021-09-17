OPP drug-trafficking investigation results in arrest of Listowel man, three others

A Listowel man and four others are facing drug-trafficking charges following a traffic stop in the Region of Waterloo on Tuesday.

Police said the community street crime units of Huron-Perth and Wellington County conducted the traffic stop on Snyder’s Road East in the Region of Waterloo village of Petersburg.

Police alleged the four occupants of the vehicle were found in possession of methamphetamine and cannabis resin valued at $9,000, as well as drug-trafficking paraphernalia.

As a result, all four occupants – the Listowel man, a 54-year-old Palmerston man, a 36-year-old Wroxeter woman and a 25-year-old Kitchener woman – were charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purposes of trafficking.

Additionally, the Listowel man was charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited and failing to comply with probation.

All of the accused were released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Stratford court at a later date.