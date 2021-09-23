The committee responsible for establishing the Stratford Police Service's community equity action team said Wednesday that they will likely be ready to announce the team's membership by the end of October.

Nearly a year and half has passed since the City of Stratford and the Stratford Police Service announced the formation of a community equity action team to address the systemic divides that exist between local marginalized communities and the police in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

After months of consultations with the public around the topics of diversity, inclusion, anti-racism and relationships with law enforcement led by consultants Credence and Co., Tim Doherty, the chair of the committee working to establish the community equity action team, announced at Wednesday’s Stratford Police Services board meeting that applications are currently being accepted and screened by the consultants. The team’s finalized membership, he said, should be ready to share by the time the police services board meets at the end of October.

Members of Stratford police community equity action team expected to be announced next month

“We had decided that the steering committee would take a bit of a step back in that selection in that … the (lack of) diversity of the steering committee might be an impediment for some of the people who might be interested in applying,” Doherty said. “So we’ve set that screening to be done by our consulting group.

“At our last meeting, they indicated they are getting a good, diverse cross-section of the community applying and we’ll be moving ahead shortly with following up and announcing who the members of that committee are.”

Doherty and Stratford police Chief Greg Skinner also spoke about two community meetings – one virtual and the other in person – held last month to give Stratford residents more information about the community equity action team and begin having conversations about relationships between local police and marginalized communities.

“The face-to-face meeting was difficult. It was uncomfortable,” Skinner said. “There were people there who had negative experiences with the police in the past and this was their forum to get their frustration out and perspectives out.