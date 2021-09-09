A London man charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed multiple times in front of a small-town Southwestern Ontario elementary school has pleaded guilty.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Appearing in a Stratford court by video while in custody, Derek Boyd and his lawyer, Amy Robern, submitted the plea to Superior Court Justice Marc Garson Thursday morning.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. London man accused in St. Marys elementary school stabbing pleads guilty Back to video

After accepting the plea, Garson scheduled a sentencing hearing for Nov. 30.

Boyd, who appeared in an orange jumpsuit, slicked back hair and a beard, has been in custody since he was arrested by London police on Feb. 12, 2020, just hours after an attack in front of a public school in St. Marys left a woman with life-threatening injuries.

According to an agreed statement of facts read to the court by Crown attorney Elizabeth Wilson, Boyd and the woman, whose identity is being protected by a publication ban, are known to each other.

The woman, who was waiting for roadside assistance after noticing a puncture in one of the tires of her rental car, was on the phone with a male friend when the attack happened, Wilson told the court.

After opening the driver’s side door, Boyd lunged into the vehicle holding a “steak-style knife.” During an ensuing struggle, the woman was stabbed twice, once in her right abdomen and again in her right shoulder. The knife passed between two ribs, through her liver and nicked her gallbladder, the court heard.

The woman managed to escape through the passenger’s side door after kicking the car’s horn to alert people nearby, and ran into the main lobby of the school. She was rushed to Victoria Hospital in London. Multiple stitches and staples were required to close her wounds and emergency surgery was required to repair damage to her abdomen.