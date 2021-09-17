Stratford-area concerns about enforcing vaccine passport reflect potential strain on wider business community

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Matt Staffen doesn’t know if he will have enough staff to check whether attendees at weddings and other events at the St. Marys Golf and Country Club have been fully vaccinated once Ontario’s new vaccine-passport regulations come into effect Wednesday.

In a letter to Perth-Wellington MPP Randy Pettapiece, the golf course president explained how having to check the vaccine receipts and identifications of roughly 100 wedding guests in as short as a 10-minute window prior to a ceremony could impact his business and his employees. "The big thing is, obviously, we're very short-staffed," Staffen told the Beacon Herald Friday. "You see it everywhere in Stratford, in St. Marys. There's a true labour crisis going on right now, and we want to do this effectively. … The challenge we have is we just don't have the capacity (or) … the resources or the people to check every single vaccine passport certificate, plus also check their ID, plus also check they've actually gotten their second vaccine 14 days or more ago." Once the province releases its vaccine-passport smartphone application later this fall, giving businesses a way to scan a QR code to determine if a patron is fully vaccinated, the staff workload will likely ease significantly, Staffen acknowledged. But until then, Staffen is frustrated the province has left it to individual business owners to manage the new guidelines issued to Ontario businesses through local chambers of commerce earlier this week. "Let's just be patient. Let's get that QR code technology going, and then let's do it right," said Staffen, suggesting the province delay the vaccine-passport regulations until after the app is ready. "Let's do it right. I think that's the biggest message because it's really going to be hard for us to do it right."

Article content Eddie Matthews, general manager of the Stratford and District Chamber of Commerce, said it’s not just hospitality industry feeling the pinch. As most summer students have returned to school, Matthews said many local businesses are even shorter staffed, so these new requirements could strain available human resources. “One of the people I talked to who worked at one the bars said they have people, bouncers, who work at the doors so they can check ID and check vaccine passports,” Matthews said. “But the places like these banquet halls, they don’t have that and they’re struggling to find extra staff to help. So that’s going to be a real challenge for them in trying tot enforce this.” Both Matthews and Staffen say they’re also concerned with the safety of the employees checking vaccine receipts. In his letter to Pettapiece, Staffen noted he had received a phone call from a guest at an upcoming wedding who was upset he wouldn’t be allowed to attend without proof of vaccination. According to Staffen’s letter, the man said he would refuse to provide his health record and “would hate to see one of your 15-year-old staff members get punched out for asking.” Though Pettapiece was unavailable for comment Friday, his office provided the Beacon Herald with a copy of the vaccine-passport guidelines distributed to local businesses through the Stratford chamber. Within those guidelines, the Ontario Ministry of Health has advised businesses and organizations who encounter violence, threats or harassment during the proof-of-vaccination process to contact police.

Article content While officers will not be involved in checking proof of vaccination, they do have a responsibility to respond to calls about patrons who are refusing the follow the new rules and are causing trouble for those businesses, Stratford police Chief Greg Skinner said, “There’s no playbook for this. It’s all new territory, so we have no idea what exactly the workload is going to be in relation to this. We hope that there is no workload and everybody complies and gets along … but the reality is there are always going to be some detractors and some people who are going to want to express their opinions. “If they express them respectfully and in a non-violent way, that’s OK, but it’s those that take it over the top and cause people fear for their own safety that we need to be dealing with.” Stratford police, he added, will work to figure out the best way to keep businesses, their employees and their customers safe as these new regulations are implemented and tested in the coming weeks. And to those who are upset with the new rules keeping unvaccinated people out of restaurants, bars and other indoor businesses, Skinner, Staffen and Matthews are offering a simple reminder that employees who ask for proof of vaccination are doing so because its required by law. gsimmons@postmedia.com

