Impaired drivers arrested within hours of each other in Stratford

Police say they nabbed two impaired drivers within hours of each other late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Stratford police say they nabbed two impaired drivers in the city within hours of each other late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

In a press release, police said an officer patrolling Ontario Street watched as a vehicle was driven through a red light at Waterloo Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. The officer stopped the vehicle at Ontario Street and Nile Street and the driver was identified as a 19-year-old Mitchell man.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Impaired drivers arrested within hours of each other in Stratford Back to video

During their conversation, the officer reportedly smelled alcohol and conducted a roadside screening, which resulted in a fail. The driver was arrested and later charged with impaired driving. He has since been released from custody and is scheduled to attend court on Nov. 8.

His driver’s licence was also suspended and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

A few hours later at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, Stratford police stopped a vehicle in a parking lot off Romeo Street North in Stratford.

An officer identified the driver as a 49-year-old Desoronto resident and reportedly saw signs he had been drinking. A roadside screening test resulted in a fail and the officer arrested the driver. Two further samples of breath were later taken at police headquarters, allegedly confirming the driver had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result, the man is facing impaired driving charges and is scheduled to attend Stratford court on Nov. 8. He was also issued a 90-day licence suspension and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.