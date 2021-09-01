Huron Perth public health backs province's vaccine certificate policy

Huron-Perth's top public health doctor has thrown her support behind a new policy that will soon require Ontario residents to prove they are fully vaccinated before entering high-risk public settings, including restaurants, theatres, gyms and other venues.

“I am pleased that steps are being taken to further protect the public from COVID-19 in indoor settings where there is a higher risk of virus transmission,” Miriam Klassen, the region’s medical officer of health, said in a release. “I urge anyone who is not yet fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to do so as soon as possible.”

The province unveiled its widely anticipated vaccine certificate policy on Wednesday, which will go into effect on Sept. 22 but won’t apply to essential services like health-care settings and grocery stores.

Under the new rules, individuals are considered fully vaccinated if 14 days have passed since they received the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

There will be exceptions for those with limited medical exemptions and children younger than 12 who can’t be vaccinated.

The move marks a significant reversal for Ford, who had publicly spoken against a vaccine passport, saying it would create a “split society.”

He said Wednesday that he changed his mind now that the province is facing a fourth wave of infections, calling the certificates necessary to protect the vulnerable and avoid another lockdown.

“This is something that I did not want to do. This is a serious step that we’re not taking lightly,” Ford told reporters.

“Let me be clear, this is a temporary tool that we won’t use for a day longer than we have to.”

Locations requiring proof of vaccination will include those that involve close contact, crowds and where people don’t wear masks.