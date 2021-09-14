This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Found guilty in knifepoint robbery, Joseph Bonneau sentenced to two years in prison and three years' probation Joseph Bonneau, 35, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and three years of probation on a robbery charge stemming from a knifepoint robbery at an east-end Stratford ATM in December 2019.

Article content A Superior Court judge has sentenced a Stratford man found guilty of a knifepoint robbery at an east-end ATM in December 2019 to two years in prison and three years of probation.

Article content While Justice Alissa Mitchell noted the joint sentencing submission for Joseph Bonneau, 35, put to her by the Crown and defence was relatively lenient given the circumstances, she said the three years of probation will give Bonneau, a military veteran who has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a chance to address the opioid addiction that led him to commit the robbery. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Found guilty in knifepoint robbery, Joseph Bonneau sentenced to two years in prison and three years' probation Back to video “I believe you to be very sincere in your remorse for this particular crime and I know the struggles that you face which underline the circumstances of the offence and why it occurred in the first place,” Mitchell said in court Tuesday. “I have a great optimism, Mr. Bonneau, that if you get the help that you need … that you can conquer those mental-health challenges that you face, but more importantly, your substance addictions. “I think if you can do that, we won’t be seeing you back any time.” According to a statement of facts entered when Bonneau pleaded guilty to the single robbery charge on April 20, a 60-year-old man attempting to withdraw money from the Scotiabank ATM on C.H. Meier Boulevard in Stratford shortly after 5 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019, was approached from behind by a man dressed in black, wearing a balaclava and brandishing a knife with a six-inch steel blade. With the knife held to his abdomen, the man at the ATM was ordered to withdraw $400. When he said he didn’t have that much money to withdraw, the masked man punched in $280, took the cash and apologized before fleeing the bank and running north.

Article content Responding quickly, Stratford police searched the immediate area and contacted local taxi companies to find out if there were any nearby pickups. Officers learned that a driver with City Cab had picked up a man who seemed agitated and said he was in a hurry to be picked up at the Walmart west of Scotiabank and taken to London. Police stopped the cab on Erie Street as it was heading south out of the city. In searching the passenger, who identified himself to police as Bonneau, officers found $160 in folded cash. As Bonneau waited in a nearby police cruiser, the taxi driver told police he had been given $120 in cash for the ride, bringing the total up to $280. After he was arrested and taken back to the police station, police allowed Bonneau to unlock his phone so an officer could help him call his mother, who he said would put him in touch with his lawyer. While police held the phone up, an officer noticed a message pop up on the screen telling Bonneau not to do anything stupid. Though Bonneau tried to quickly delete the message by swiping left, police managed to pull the phone out of reach and saw a message referencing a robbery at an ATM. Despite a canine search in the area of the ATM, police were unable to find either the weapon or the disguise used during the robbery but did obtain still photos of a man with a knife from the Scotiabank security system. While Bonneau did not fully admit to or deny his involvement in the robbery in a police interview, he told officers he was an addict, suggesting drugs were his motivation. Bonneau was initially charged with robbery, disguise with intent, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order issued by a Sarnia court in April 2019.

Article content Other than the robbery charge, all other charges were dropped Tuesday at the request of Crown lawyer Elizabeth Wilson. “I did not know (the victim),” Bonneau said while addressing the court. “I did not know him before that day. I hope I never cross paths with him again. It’s my understanding that he’s been deeply impacted by my actions that day. He wasn’t targeted specifically. It was just a random thing. I hope that by me pleading guilty and trying to resolve this and accepting any sentence imposed by the court, that it will at least give him some semblance of closure. “I would like to apologize to my family, his family and the community of Stratford. I’ve struggled with my substance abuse and mental problems for years. It’s hard for someone like me to ask for help, but I realize I need help.” While making sentencing submissions on his behalf, defence lawyer Amy Robern said Bonneau joined the army at 19 and was honorably discharged when he was 23, during which time he lost many friends. Robern said her client turned to opioids to suppress his negative thoughts. While he managed to get clean after a previous stint in prison, he relapsed in 2019 after being introduced to fentanyl by a friend. Robern said the December 2019 robbery was an effort by Bonneau to stave off withdrawal and support his drug habit. Bonneau has since taken steps toward rehabilitation through drug counselling, and was diagnosed and is being treated for PTSD, major depressive disorder, antisocial personality disorder and, possibly, bipolar disorder. Already in custody at the Sarnia jail, Bonneau was to begin serving his two-year prison sentence, minus 157 days time served, on Tuesday. Once released, his probation order will include staying 500 metres from the victim and his family at all times, staying away from the Scotiabank on C.H. Meier Boulevard, and continuing with drug counselling. His probation officer will also have the option of imposing a curfew. gsimmons@postmedia.com

