Disturbing anti-Conservative robocall reported to elections commissioner
At least one Perth-Wellington resident recently received a robocall message making a disturbing and unproven allegation against Conservative incumbent John Nater.
Perth-Wellington’s Conservative candidate has reported a disturbing robocallto the Canada Elections Commissionerthat alleges, without evidence, he is trying to harm children through injections of graphene oxide.
Forwarded to the Beacon Herald by Stratford and District Chamber of Commerce general manager Eddie Matthews, the recorded voice makes the allegation against John Nater in a roughly 15-second message.
“In order to stop this madness, please vote for Wayne Baker, PPC,” the recording concludes without directly identifying the speaker.
A chemical compound that can be toxic and is used in the manufacture of sensors and textiles, many in the anti-vaccination movement have claimed graphene oxide is a dominant ingredient in both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, despite not appearing in the list of ingredients for either vaccination or any others currently in use.
Steve Van Nes, the Perth-Wellington People’s Party of Canada campaign manager, told the Beacon Herald by email the robocall recording was not sanctioned by Baker or the party, and the campaign does not condone the behaviour of the person or people who recorded the message.
“This is the first I’ve heard about it,” Van Nes said in a followup email Wednesday afternoon. “We are not using robocallers at all in this campaign. If it becomes more of an issue, we will address it on social media. My hope is that this is a one-off prank call.”
After consulting with his campaign’s legal counsel, Nater denounced the recording and its message.
“I am aware of the calls being made to residents of Perth-Wellington and the absolutely reprehensible smears against me,” Nater, Perth-Wellington’s MP before Parliament was dissolved, said in an emailed statement. “We have filed a complaint with (the elections commissioner) and will be considering further legal action.
“My priority right now is to meet as many voters as possible.”
Through a spokesperson, Elections Canada said the organization does not comment on specific incident but noted it is an offence under the Canada Elections Act to knowingly – and with the intention of affecting the results of an election – make or publish a false statement about a candidate’s citizenship, place of birth, education, professional qualifications or membership in a group or association.
Further, the legislation prohibits knowingly making or publishing a false statement that a candidate has broken or has been charged with breaking a federal or provincial law, or is under investigation for such an offence.
The Commissioner of Canada Elections, an agency independent from Elections Canada, is responsible for investigating potential violations of the Canada Elections Act based on complaints. In an email to the Beacon Herald sent Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson from the commissioner’s office confirmed that they are “actively pursuing the matter” but declined to provide further comment.
