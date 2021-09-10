Destination Stratford introduces Monday night concert series under the lights
Destination Stratford is complementing its Al Fresco dining experience and Lights on Stratford Summer Pop-Ups on Tom Patterson Island with a limited series of free concerts every Monday this month.
Monday Nights Under the Lights will showcase the talent of Stratford Festival performers in an intimate and serene setting, bringing a performance stage to Tom Patterson Island, and an opportunity for the community to experience another unique arts and cultural event.
“Providing these events on a historically quiet day helps to aid in the economic recovery of the city, as well as encourage both locals and visitors to dine Al Fresco and enjoy the Lights on Stratford Summer Pop-Ups,” Destination Stratford executive director Zac Gribble said in a release.
While Mondays were typically quiet before the pandemic, with no Stratford Festival productions and several restaurants closed, Gribble said a new trend has emerged over the past several months.
“A lot of the conventional wisdom, we’re starting to rethink it,” he added Friday. “It’s been made clear (talking to businesses) there is more activity than one would normally expect on Mondays. That’s not just restaurants and lunch hour, that’s consistent.
“Getting this balance so it’s safe, but it’s busy, to make things viable from a tourism perspective, we’re cautiously optimistic entering a new phase to rethink seasonality of tourism, not just in winter, but during the week and during the day.”
The Monday evening concert series starts Sept. 13 and will be open to the public, beginning at 6 p.m. Performers include the Stratford Festival’s Robert Markus, Erica Peck, Evangelia Kambites and Scott Beaudin.
“I think it will be popular among some of the local community, and it’s free,” Gribble said.
In addition to the Al Fresco outdoor dining infrastructure installed last year, Destination Stratford partnered with the city’s parks and forestry department this summer to permanently fix drainage issues on Tom Patterson Island and add a new porous pave performance pad for community and cultural events.
Destination Stratford has made “significant investments” this year for tourism infrastructure that encourages safe outdoor activity for both local residents and visitors, Gribble said. Stratford Al Fresco operations, with staffing, health and safety measures, equipment, maintenance and cultural event support, including Monday Nights Under the Lights, at Market Square, Memorial Gardens and Tom Patterson Island ,represents roughly $100,000 from Destination Stratford’s budget, which has been supported by partners such as investStratford, RTO4 and Stratford City Centre BIA.
The return on investment from Al Fresco will be “huge,” Gribble said, both in the present when indoor capacity limits are in place, but also as a legacy community investment.
“You can see all of this coming together, and we’re making these investments for not just the pandemic period, but into the future,” Gribble said.
Using Tom Patterson Island as a backdrop for many of Destination Stratford’s initiatives has been by design.
“We have recognized Tom Patterson Island is a special place,” Gribble said, “and there’s an opportunity to enhance that and set the stage to utilize it.”
More information and full concert schedule details are available at visitstratford.ca/monday-nights-under-the-lights.
