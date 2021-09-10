Destination Stratford introduces Monday night concert series under the lights

Destination Stratford is complementing its Al Fresco dining experience and Lights on Stratford Summer Pop-Ups on Tom Patterson Island with a limited series of free concerts every Monday this month.

Monday Nights Under the Lights will showcase the talent of Stratford Festival performers in an intimate and serene setting, bringing a performance stage to Tom Patterson Island, and an opportunity for the community to experience another unique arts and cultural event.

“Providing these events on a historically quiet day helps to aid in the economic recovery of the city, as well as encourage both locals and visitors to dine Al Fresco and enjoy the Lights on Stratford Summer Pop-Ups,” Destination Stratford executive director Zac Gribble said in a release.

While Mondays were typically quiet before the pandemic, with no Stratford Festival productions and several restaurants closed, Gribble said a new trend has emerged over the past several months.

“A lot of the conventional wisdom, we’re starting to rethink it,” he added Friday. “It’s been made clear (talking to businesses) there is more activity than one would normally expect on Mondays. That’s not just restaurants and lunch hour, that’s consistent.

“Getting this balance so it’s safe, but it’s busy, to make things viable from a tourism perspective, we’re cautiously optimistic entering a new phase to rethink seasonality of tourism, not just in winter, but during the week and during the day.”

The Monday evening concert series starts Sept. 13 and will be open to the public, beginning at 6 p.m. Performers include the Stratford Festival’s Robert Markus, Erica Peck, Evangelia Kambites and Scott Beaudin.