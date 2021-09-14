Two more COVID-related deaths have been confirmed in Huron and Perth counties, public health officials say.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Both deaths – one reported Monday and the other on Tuesday – are unrelated to an ongoing long-term care outbreak in Milverton, the health unit said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. COVID-19: Two more deaths recorded in Huron-Perth Back to video

The new deaths bring the region’s pandemic total to 64.

Seven deaths have been reported in Huron-Perth since the Labour Day long weekend. Four of them were residents at Knollcrest Lodge, where an outbreak that’s affected seven residents and six staff continues.

Figures updated by Huron Perth public health on Tuesday also included five new confirmed cases in the region, three in Stratford and two in Huron County. There were 28 active cases in the region on Tuesday, including 10 in Perth County’s lower-tier municipalities, nine in Huron County, eight in Stratford, and one in St. Marys.

Three people from Huron-Perth were in hospital Tuesday due to COVID-19.

Elsewhere in the province, there were 577 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths reported in Ontario on Tuesday. Of the new cases, 452 are people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 125 are fully vaccinated, Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 575,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 9,617 deaths.

As of Tuesday, 363 people in Ontario are hospitalized. Of these, 325 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, and 38 are fully vaccinated, Elliott tweeted.

There are 192 people in ICU due to COVID-19, with 166 still testing positive for the disease and 26 testing negative.

There are 119 people in ICU on a ventilator, with 102 testing positive and 17 testing negative.

Ontario’s effective reproduction number, or R(e), is 1.03. The R(e) number is an estimate of the average number of people one person with COVID-19 will infect. A number lower than 1 indicates the virus is receding.

So far, 21,212,026 doses of vaccine have been administered to Ontario residents, with 84.5 per cent of Ontario residents over the age of 12 having received one dose, and 78.2 per cent having received both doses, Elliott reported.

-With files from Postmedia News and the Canadian Press