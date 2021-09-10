COVID-19: One new death, four confirmed cases, recorded in Huron-Perth

The impact of COVID-19’s fourth wave in Huron and Perth counties continues to be deadly.

After linking four deaths to a long-term care outbreak in Milverton earlier this week, the area’s public health unit confirmed a new, unrelated COVID-19 death in the community Friday, bringing the pandemic’s toll in the region to 62.

This week’s deaths are the first to be recorded in Huron-Perth since May.

Four new confirmed cases were also added to the region’s numbers Friday, all of which are located in Huron County.

There were 32 active cases in Huron-Perth as of Friday’s update, including nine in Huron County, 12 across Perth County’s lower-tier municipalities, nine in Stratford and two in St. Marys.

An outbreak at Knollcrest Lodge that’s been linked to the deaths of four residents continued Friday. The outbreak began Aug. 20 and has since affected seven residents and five staff members.

In an update Wednesday just prior to the reporting of the outbreak’s most recent death, Huron-Perth medical officer of health Dr. Miriam Klassen said the Delta variant struck the home just as the effectiveness of second vaccine doses for staff and residents began to wane.

As officials begin to administer booster shots in the area’s long-term care and retirement homes, Klassen continued to urge unvaccinated members of the community to get their shots and be mindful of good public-health practices.

Just more than 81 per cent of Huron-Perth residents have received one dose of vaccine and 74.8 are fully vaccinated. There have been 2,079 confirmed cases and 1,985 recoveries in Huron-Perth since the pandemic started, Friday’s figures show.