Candlemaker capturing unique scents of downtown St. Marys

Yes, an online shopping boom has become a necessary by-product of this pandemic.

As public-health restrictions gradually ease, though, a candlemaker in St. Marys wants to remind us – and our noses – about what we’ve been missing.

Sue Griffiths, the owner of Stone Home Creatives on Queen Street East, has launched a line of candles dedicated to her peers in the St. Marys core, capturing in her own way the distinct smells of the town’s small business community.

“During COVID, I noticed that smaller businesses were being more successful when they networked,” she said. “So it was a combination of that and the fact that when people come into my store they always say, ‘Oh my gosh, I love the smell.’ I kind of put those two thoughts together.”

It hasn’t taken long for Stone Town’s downtown shops to show interest in collaborating.

Griffiths said other small business owners were quick to ask for their own scents once the first candles became available. The line now represents a wide range of local bakers, chocolate makers, florists and even a few others you might not expect.

Getting the word out to the public, however, has been more difficult.

If Stone Home Creatives doesn’t sound familiar, that’s because the business was called Village Craft and Candle for the past 20 years. Griffiths changed the name in March after the pandemic-driven demand for candle-making supplies became so overwhelming, she decided to split the business in two and sell that half to a buyer from the Greater Toronto Area.

A brand new need for home office décor and a growing interest in at-home candle making over the past year and a half is behind the demand, Griffiths said.