Candlemaker capturing unique scents of downtown St. Marys
Yes, an online shopping boom has become a necessary by-product of this pandemic.
As public-health restrictions gradually ease, though, a candlemaker in St. Marys wants to remind us – and our noses – about what we’ve been missing.
Sue Griffiths, the owner of Stone Home Creatives on Queen Street East, has launched a line of candles dedicated to her peers in the St. Marys core, capturing in her own way the distinct smells of the town’s small business community.
“During COVID, I noticed that smaller businesses were being more successful when they networked,” she said. “So it was a combination of that and the fact that when people come into my store they always say, ‘Oh my gosh, I love the smell.’ I kind of put those two thoughts together.”
It hasn’t taken long for Stone Town’s downtown shops to show interest in collaborating.
Griffiths said other small business owners were quick to ask for their own scents once the first candles became available. The line now represents a wide range of local bakers, chocolate makers, florists and even a few others you might not expect.
Getting the word out to the public, however, has been more difficult.
If Stone Home Creatives doesn’t sound familiar, that’s because the business was called Village Craft and Candle for the past 20 years. Griffiths changed the name in March after the pandemic-driven demand for candle-making supplies became so overwhelming, she decided to split the business in two and sell that half to a buyer from the Greater Toronto Area.
A brand new need for home office décor and a growing interest in at-home candle making over the past year and a half is behind the demand, Griffiths said.
“It kind of got a little crazy. It was a logistical nightmare and I couldn’t pivot fast enough for the volume that came out of COVID. I found a buyer and that section of my clientele (is) still being serviced and their businesses are still growing exponentially, and that’s great, but I just want to go back to being a maker.”
Although Griffiths has lost some of the reach the candle supplies provided her business, the rebrand has allowed her to focus on crafty events and classes aimed particularly at families she believes will be excited to have something to do as public health restrictions continue to lift.
Candles and candle making will still be a big part of that, of course.
In order to promote her new line and the other businesses taking part, Griffiths has come up with a game that encourages residents and visitors to explore downtown St. Marys.
The Stone Town Candle Trail can be found on the Stone Home Creatives website.
Participants are tasked with deciphering clues on a gameboard that leads them to the shops featured in Griffiths’ candle line. Players earn points for taking photos at each location.
On Oct. 1, those who have returned their gameboard to Stone Home Creatives will have a chance to win prizes, including the grand prize – $250 in products and gift cards.
“I think it’s brilliant,” said Catherine Cumming, a co-owner and barista at Snapping Turtle Coffee Roasters, one of the trail’s destinations. “It gives the customers the opportunity to see what St. Marys has to offer. What we’ve also seen is a number of families doing it together, like a family project when they come to town, and that’s kind of cool.”
Griffiths said the game can be completed in an afternoon, but it’s not necessary to do the entire trail.
“It’s just for fun,” she said. “It’s just to give people something they can do on their own time schedule, zero cost, outside, trying to check all those boxes.”
cmontanini@postmedia.com