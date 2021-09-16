Dust off your tights, the Stratford Public Library is in need of superheroes.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Following up the success of a weeks-long Harry Potter-themed game in downtown Stratford earlier this year, the library is launching its newest challenge Friday. This time, players are being asked to channel their inner superhero in an Avengers-themed contest to defeat one of Marvel’s greatest comic book villains: Thanos.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Calling all superheroes: Stratford public library launching new Avengers-themed game Back to video

Just like the last game, 15 different challenges will be placed in the windows of local businesses between Sept. 17 and Oct. 12. Information about how to play and clues about where the challenges can be found will be posted to the library’s webpage and Instagram account, @SPL.ignite.

Every challenge completed earns the player a ballot for the game’s grand prize draw, a chance to win $50 in Downtown Dollars and plenty of other treats from shops across town. Those who complete all 15 challenges will also receive an “Avengers Ally” goodie bag.

Organizer Brooke Windsor, a teen services librarian in Stratford, said the library’s previous game in May was a huge hit. About 50 players managed to complete all 15 challenges, three times more than they were expecting.

“Of course the local businesses loved it and we’re looking forward to doing another one,” Windsor said. “Several of them got really into it.”

One of those businesses is The Livery Yard, a café on Downie Street. In May they created a version of Butterbeer, a popular beverage from the Harry Potter Universe. This time around, they’ve come up with something called Quantum Cookie Combo, a flavoured hot chocolate drink inspired by Ant Man.