Australia's Sky Castle making a journey to Stratford this winter
Australia’s Sky Castle, an interactive light and sound exhibit created last year to celebrate the easing of lockdown restrictions in Melbourne, will be making its North American debut in Stratford later this year.
The colourful 400-square-metre installation will be one of the main attractions in Market Square during the upcoming Lights on Stratford festival, tourism officials announced Tuesday.
“The moment I came across it, I knew this was going to be a great fit,” said Zac Gribble, Destination Stratford’s executive director. “This idea of a large interactive light sculpture that reacts to people’s movement in and through it with sound and light really epitomizes what we were trying to achieve when we set up Lights on Stratford. We couldn’t wish for a better fit and we’re absolutely thrilled that this will be premiered in North America right here in Stratford this winter.”
The Sky Castle was developed by Australian art and technology company ENESS as an expression of freedom from isolation. One of the company’s many public art displays, the installation features a cluster of inflatable arches, each five metres tall, that react to the movement of visitors.
“Light, colour and music have been orchestrated to evoke the joy and hope that rainbows bring after every storm,” according to a description on the company’s website. “As more people join the journey, the contemporary score rises in intensity creating a lush soundscape that is different every night as it responds to the flow and fluctuations of people passing through.”
Since its launch, a supersized version of the Sky Castle appeared in the Chinese city of Shenzhen at the end of 2020, followed by Hong Kong in May 2021.
The Lights on Stratford festival will enter its second season when it opens Dec. 17 and continues for the following six weeks. Members of a task force driving Stratford’s pandemic recovery created the festival last year as a means to safely boost local tourism.
That effort will continue this winter, Gribble said.
“I have no crystal ball and the one thing we’ve learned over the past year and a half is to expect the unexpected,” he said. “We are soldiering on with the assumption that we will be able to have a strong domestic tourism market active here within the province, and as per our setup last year, everything is outdoors. That makes it as pandemic proof as possible in terms of health and safety planning and that’s our plan again this year.”
The theme of this year’s festival is Journey, making the Sky Castle’s trip to Canada even more symbolic, but a variety of new, made-in-Stratford light displays will also be unveiled this winter, including a space-themed installation on Tom Patterson Island.
Similar to last year, local storefronts and other locations throughout Stratford will be participating too.
“One of the silver linings from this incredibly challenging pandemic is a collective reimagining of our city as a four-season, year-round cultural destination,” Gribble said. “Stratford has a deserved stellar reputation for visitors during the summer, and I can’t wait for them to experience Stratford in a different light this winter.”
