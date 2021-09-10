August employment numbers show Stratford-area's largest losses of the year
Fewer students and dwindling seasonal work likely put a dent in the Stratford area’s labour force in August, but a significant amount of lost jobs in the local manufacturing sector is worth keeping an eye on, one economic analyst says.
Between July and August, the number of people working or actively seeking work in the widespread Stratford-Bruce Peninsula economic region plunged by about 1,500, figures released Friday by Statistics Canada show. At the same time, overall net employment in the region decreased by about 1,800 people, the largest employment loss recorded this year.
The decline brought the total number of people employed in in the region down to 161,000. It was driven by the loss of 2,700 full-time workers, though 900 people in the region found part-time work last month.
For an economy heavily bolstered by summer tourism, the August dip isn’t necessarily out of the ordinary, except 1,700 of those workers were in manufacturing, according to the government agency.
“It’s certainly something that we’re going to track,” said Gemma Mendez-Smith, the executive director of the Four County Labour Market Planning Board. “We certainly don’t want to see that businesses are starting to close because they can’t find people. We’re seeing some of that around hospitality and tourism … but we don’t want to see our entire economy float into that kind of activity.”
The unemployment figure in the region, a three-month moving average unadjusted for seasonality, sat at 3.9 per cent last month, up from July’s 3.6 per cent. Despite the slight increase, it continues to be the lowest among economic regions in Ontario.
“Many of the job losses could be attributed to students returning to school,” Smith said. “A decrease in the labour pool will certainly affect the already stressed labour supply for employers and efforts to grow the workforce remains a key priority for our region.”
Further analysis by the labour board shows the region’s services-producing sector lost 100 workers in August. The greatest losses in that category came from educational services (-1,300) and business, building, and other support services (-600), though they were nearly offset by gains in public administration (+1,700).
Elsewhere in Ontario and across Canada, Friday’s job figures were a little more positive.
Nationally, employment rose by 90,000 last month, the third consecutive monthly increase, Statistics Canada said, adding most of those job gains were in full-time positions.
A big part of that employment growth was seen in Ontario, with the province adding 53,000 new jobs, also the third month of gains for the province.
The provincial unemployment rate, adjusted for seasonality, was 7.6 per cent in August, down from 8 per cent the month prior.
The national unemployment rate also dropped last month to 7.1 per cent, the lowest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic clobbered the Canadian economy. Canada’s unemployment rate peaked in May of 2020 at 13.7 per cent.
-With files from Jonathan Juha, Postmedia News