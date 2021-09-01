Annual Spruce Lodge car rally gets rolling Thursday
Classic car owners from Stratford and the surrounding area have been busy waxing and polishing their favourite rides as they prepare to roll through town during a rally hosted by Spruce Lodge Thursday evening.
Article content
Classic car owners from Stratford and the surrounding area have been busy waxing and polishing their favourite rides as they prepare to roll through town during a rally hosted by Spruce Lodge Thursday evening.
Advertisement
Article content
Organizer Kim Luckhardt said she expects more than 100 vintage vehicles to take part in the cruise, an annual event that’s become very popular at the local long-term care and retirement home over the past seven years.
Annual Spruce Lodge car rally gets rolling Thursday Back to video
“It’s like a step back in time,” said Luckhardt, also the activity co-ordinator at Spruce Lodge’s Woodland Towers and Hamlet Estates. “We often dress up, wear our poodle skirts and just have a blast seeing the smiles on the residents’ faces. Being able to include the community this year, that’s something that I’m really excited about.”
In the past, the event has been more of a car show that takes place in the Spruce Lodge parking lots, but organizers turned it into a rolling rally last year to keep participants and residents safely distanced.
That will be the format again this year when drivers leave the old Sobeys parking lot at 30 Queensland Dr. at 6 p.m. A designated route available on the Spruce Lodge and Stratford Cruises Facebook pages will bring the cars through a number of neighbourhoods focusing specifically on the city’s other long-term care and retirement residences, eventually leading to the Stratford Rotary complex.
Pre-registration is not required to take part, so Luckhardt said the owners of classic hotrods, muscle cars, antiques or any other ride they’re proud of can join the cruise as long as they’re at the starting location before it begins.
She’s encouraging anyone interested in seeing the cars to find the route on social media.
Advertisement
Article content
A 1932 Ford Model A is expected to be on the road, Luckhardt said.
So too is Hamlet Estates resident LeVern Gould’s Wimbledon white 1966 Thunderbird, a car he purchased from a neighbour, it’s original owner, 35 years ago.
“It’s just an all-around fun car,” said Gould, a Southern Ontario Thunderbird Club member who’s been happy to help promote the Spruce Lodge event over the years. “I like mixing with people; I like talking with people. People are very friendly with old cars. It’s just amazing, the camaraderie.”
Jon Carter, an active Stratford Cruises member, will be driving his sublime green 1972 Plymouth Barracuda, a car he purchased seven years ago.
“I’ve been wanting one ever since I was a kid and then I finally saved up for one and was able to find one (locally),” he said, adding that cruises have been popular with classic car owners during the pandemic since they can be organized safely.
“There’s been quite a few car cruises throughout the summer,” Carter said. “Some I like better because you actually drive instead of sitting in a parking lot in the sun.”
Luckhardt said organizers are encouraging participants to stay inside their vehicles at the beginning and end of the rally or wear a mask and respect current public-health restrictions.
The event is free for participants and onlookers. Organizers are accepting donations for Spruce Lodge’s activity programming at the beginning and end of the route.
“It’s just so near and dear to my heart because it puts so many smiles on the residents and that was the main focus,” Luckhardt said.
cmontanini@postmedia.com