Annual Spruce Lodge car rally gets rolling Thursday

Classic car owners from Stratford and the surrounding area have been busy waxing and polishing their favourite rides as they prepare to roll through town during a rally hosted by Spruce Lodge Thursday evening.

Organizer Kim Luckhardt said she expects more than 100 vintage vehicles to take part in the cruise, an annual event that’s become very popular at the local long-term care and retirement home over the past seven years.

“It’s like a step back in time,” said Luckhardt, also the activity co-ordinator at Spruce Lodge’s Woodland Towers and Hamlet Estates. “We often dress up, wear our poodle skirts and just have a blast seeing the smiles on the residents’ faces. Being able to include the community this year, that’s something that I’m really excited about.”

In the past, the event has been more of a car show that takes place in the Spruce Lodge parking lots, but organizers turned it into a rolling rally last year to keep participants and residents safely distanced.

That will be the format again this year when drivers leave the old Sobeys parking lot at 30 Queensland Dr. at 6 p.m. A designated route available on the Spruce Lodge and Stratford Cruises Facebook pages will bring the cars through a number of neighbourhoods focusing specifically on the city’s other long-term care and retirement residences, eventually leading to the Stratford Rotary complex.

Pre-registration is not required to take part, so Luckhardt said the owners of classic hotrods, muscle cars, antiques or any other ride they’re proud of can join the cruise as long as they’re at the starting location before it begins.

She’s encouraging anyone interested in seeing the cars to find the route on social media.