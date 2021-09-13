Upcoming museum concert to be a highlight of Dayna Manning's music career

Stratford singer-songwriter Dayna Manning is set to perform in concert with INNERchamber Orchestra musicians at the Stratford-Perth Museum Wednesday evening, the same day she releases the music video for her song, King of the Background, which she wrote as a tribute to the late Stratford-born musician Richard Manuel of The Band.

Stratford singer-songwriter Dayna Manning will have a lot to celebrate during her concert with INNERchamber musicians on the Stratford-Perth Museum’s Player’s Backstage Wednesday evening.

The show, presented by Stratford Summer Music, marks Manning’s first performance in front of a live audience with INNERchamber musicians Andrew Chung, Ben Bolt-Martin, Laura Chambers, Derek Conrod and Stephan Szczesniak since they began livestreaming from Revival House at the end of last year when pandemic restrictions prevented audiences from gathering indoors.

“It’s the first time we’ve played together live since the pandemic. We’ve only done video concerts before, and Ben’s expanded some of my solo material from the past to be played by the chamber musicians as well, which is kind of neat,” Manning said.

While that in itself is worthy of celebration, the concert will also mark the debut Wednesday of Manning’s new music video for her song, King of the Background, which she wrote as a tribute to Stratford-born composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Richard Manuel of The Band.

“I was always really taken with his story. I’m not religious myself, but I learned to sing at St. Andrew’s Church in town with their choir and I know Richard and his brothers learned to sing at the Baptist church that was torn down on Ontario Street, across from New Orleans (Pizza),” Manning said. “He’s just such a talented musician and singer in his own right, but always kind of ended up in the background.

“So the song is called King of the Background. His story is tragic. He kind of had some alcohol issues and he took his own life in the ’80s after a … reunion show (with The Band). I remember growing up and a lot of my peers’ fathers played with him in The Revols – Ken Kalmusky and John Till – and I just remember everyone talking so fondly of him, so I wanted to do the research and pay tribute to him and the struggle it is to be an artist.”