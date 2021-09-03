Stratford Festival review: Marcia Johnson's Serving Elizabeth accomplishes two goals at once
An upheaval in western popular culture over the past decade or so has been difficult to ignore.
Content creators across the entertainment industry have recently been under the microscope as socially conscious consumers and critics ask important questions about representation in TV shows, movies, comic books and video games.
In some cases, a casting announcement or trailer is enough to cause controversy. In others, beloved works from from past are being re-examined and re-evaluated through modern lenses, stoking intense debates on social media about their legacies and their value.
It’s next to this backdrop where Jamaican-Canadian playwright Marcia Johnson weighs in with Serving Elizabeth, an exploration of colonialism and oppression that, at the same time, offers a timely and nuanced take on pop culture’s recent reckonings.
A clever narrative structure allows Johnson to accomplish the feat. The play, which premiered in Kamloops last year before opening in Stratford under the direction of Kimberley Rampersad on Thursday, takes place in two locations at the same time.
It begins in a Kenyan restaurant in 1952.
Mercy (Arlene Duncan), a chef and activist who has protested against the country’s English settlers, is blindsided by a lucrative offer to cook for Princess Elizabeth (Sara Topham) during her famous visit to the country that February, shortly before the death of her father, King George VI. Offended, Mercy forcefully declines but is worn down by her 21-year-old daughter Faith (Virgilia Griffith), who sees the opportunity as a means to afford her education.
The play’s second plot takes place in London, England, in 2015.
Tia (Griffith), a Kenyan-Canadian production intern fascinated by the royal family, is working towards her dream job in the television industry when she’s asked to help produce a show that portrays Elizabeth’s visit to Kenya. Tia faces a moral dilemma after realizing the episode, written by a successful white man, Maurice (Sean Arbuckle), provides no meaningful roles representing the Kenyans who would, months after Elizabeth’s visit, fight for their independence in a four-year revolt called The Mau Mau Rebellion.
Johnson’s script is steeped in Kenya’s colonial history, providing real weight to the conflicts between her characters. The climaxes of both plots are riveting confrontations that pay off the show’s excellent character development and the impressive dual performances from each cast member, including a charming Cameron Grant.
Without spoiling too much (including a surprise twist), it’s in these final moments where Serving Elizabeth truly shines.
Watching Mercy, whose loathing for the English bubbles just beneath a thin veneer of reluctant hospitality for the majority of the play, finally get a chance to challenge Elizabeth face to face is satisfying. So too is the lively discussion between Tia and Maurice during a moody scene amplified by the production’s sound and lighting designers with a loud, crackling thunderstorm.
The interactions are in some ways built up like verbal prize fights worthy of pay-per-view, but audience members anticipating a bloodbath may have been surprised; each character has enough breathing room to evoke at least some empathy and find a little common ground with their adversaries.
According to the play’s program, Johnson was inspired to write Serving Elizabeth after she was disappointed with the representation of the Kenyan people in an episode of the Crown, the hit Netflix show about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
Through her play, Johnson offers a thoughtful critique of how they could have been better portrayed and reminds us that conversations, even arguments, about representation can reach far beyond the vitriol of social media.
