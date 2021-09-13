Stratford Festival review: Finally There's Sun a thought-provoking and hopeful journey

Nearing the end of its pandemic-shortened 2021 season, the Stratford Festival’s last cabaret, Finally There’s Sun, sends audiences home on a hopeful note, but the show offers much more than a cheerful, musical farewell.

Artfully curated by singers Sara Farb and Steve Ross, the cabaret, which opened under the Festival Theater canopy on Sunday, doesn’t shy away from exploring through songs and poetry many of the painful current events that brought us to this point.

It begins, naturally, with the arrival of the COVID-19 crisis.

The show’s quartet of singers, which includes Germaine Konji and Noah Beemer in their Stratford debuts, uses news clippings and social media posts to transport the audience back to the pandemic’s earliest moments. Performances of Stephen Sondheim’s Something Just Broke, from Assassins, and Randy Newman’s I Think It’s Going to Rain Today capture perfectly the unease, fear, and apprehension of that time.

The idea to use newspaper articles and tweets to give the 90-minute cabaret a sense of narrative is cleverly executed. Those snippets of context, presented chronologically, not only push the show forward, they help Farb and Ross connect the audience to the themes and emotions their musical selections convey.

Thankfully, the impending doom that marked much of last year isn’t the show’s sole focus. There are plenty of light-hearted moments in the cabaret, too.

At one point, the audience is reminded of an April 2020 quote from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the now famous American public health adviser: “As a society, just forget about shaking hands.” With hindsight, it drew laughs on Sunday before I’m Going to Go Back There Someday, a longing Paul Williams tune from The Muppet Movie.