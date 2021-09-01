Stratford Festival announces 2021 streaming schedule, ticket prices
Grabbing tickets to see a Stratford Festival show in person has been tricky, but this year’s productions will be easy to enjoy from the comfort of home when they begin to appear on the theatre company’s streaming platform Thursday.
The Festival has announced that its streaming schedule will begin with a ticketed viewing party of selections from Why We Tell the Story: A Celebration of Black Musical Theatre, the cabaret that launched the 2021 season in July.
Stratford Festival announces 2021 streaming schedule, ticket prices Back to video
Curated and directed by Marcus Nance, with music director Franklin Brasz, the Beacon Herald described the show as “powerful, soulful and poignantly funny.” Nance performs in the cabaret alongside Neema Bickersteth, Robert Markus and Vanessa Sears.
A live chat will be part of the show’s digital debut on the Stratfest@Home platform Thursday at 7 p.m., a popular feature the Festival has introduced with their online content during the pandemic.
Tickets for the virtual season are $10 for subscribers and $20 for everyone else.
Besides the 7 p.m. live chats that will accompany each production’s online release, each ticket unlocks a 24-hour viewing window and multiple dates will be available for each title, Festival officials said in a release.
More details are available on the Festival’s website.
The streaming schedule continues Sept. 9 with the release of selections from You Can’t Stop the Beat, a homage to musical theatre curated and directed by Thom Allison, with music director Laura Burton. The “thoughtful and well-executed” cabaret stars Alana Hibbert, Gabrielle Jones, Evangelia Kambites and Mark Uhre.
A week later, on Sept. 16, Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream premieres online.
Directed by Peter Pasyk, the bard’s popular comedy was the first Shakespeare production to open in Stratford since 2019. It features André Sills as Nick Bottom; Eva Foote as Hermia, Snug and Peaseblossom; Craig Lauzon as Oberon and Theseus; Trish Lindström as Puck and Egeus; Jonathan Mason as Demetrius, Quince and Mustardseed; Amaka Umeh as Helena, Flute and Moth; Micah Woods as Lysander, Snout and Cobweb; Bahareh Yaraghi as Titania and Hippolyta.
Later this month, selections from Play On! A Shakespeare-Inspired Mixtape will be available to stream Sept. 23, and Tomson Highway’s The Rez Sisters will be available Sept. 30.
More productions from the 2021 season will roll out digitally in the coming months.
The Festival’s in-person season continues with the opening of Serving Elizabeth under the Tom Patterson Theatre canopy Thursday. Productions still on stage are Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, R+J, I Am William, and the cabaret, Finally There’s Sun.