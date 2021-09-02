Gallery Stratford’s Shed is open, and its first performer was perfect for the new space.

Gallery Stratford’s Shed is open, and its first performer was perfect for the new space.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Peggy Coffey took those in attendance Wednesday on a trip back in time with I Was Born, a solo show in which the Stratford actor read from a collection of stories compiled by the Women’s Institute of Ontario 21 years ago.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Coffey's play from the past opens Gallery Stratford's newest space Back to video

“When I read the stories, I wanted to share them as an oral history because they’re verbatim stories. They’re true, they happened, and young people today are completely disconnected from that world,” she said. “I can still remember some of these things happening, like experiencing wash day without a wash board and not having a phone.”

The book, entitled From This Place, was published in 2000 and includes 118 stories submitted by the oldest woman from each provincial women’s institute chapter at the time. The jumping off point for each story is “I was born,” followed by a recollection from their lives that often filled a page or two.

“I really wanted to honour these women and their stories,” Coffey said. “For me, it’s even more potent. I just find a power in their words, and I feel like I’m just the filter to share it, (so) get out of the way and let the words (speak).”

Coffey, who’s acted and taught at the Stratford Festival and runs a production company with her husband, keeps the pace slow and relies on “pure storytelling.” She reads about 10 stories from the book, many of which involve rural Perth County.

Photo by Cory Smith / The Beacon Herald

She uses five masks made by Heather Ruthig, a prop maker and visual artist who used to work at the Festival.

Artifacts like an iron, crock pots, a washboard, an apple peeler, a wash stand, a kerosene lamp and Bible — “things women used in their everyday lives” — provide a pseudo-set to bring the stories to life.